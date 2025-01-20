Eastbourne Borough Council leader issues winter homelessness warning

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Leader of Eastbourne Borough Council has warned that the ‘homelessness crisis and costs of temporary accommodation continue to put local services at great risk’.

The council has said that has been managing a multi-million funding gap caused by ‘unprecedented numbers of families in temporary accommodation.’

The authority added that it is spending nearly £5 million every year on temporary accommodation - almost a third of the council’s entire annual spending on local services.

Councillor Stephen Holt said: “The council’s work on homelessness is multi-faceted and we are fortunate to have a great team of officers doing all they can to address this most serious of social issues. However, there are currently 246 families in temporary accommodation in Eastbourne, and most are there because of the cost of living crisis, unaffordable mortgage and rent payments, and no-fault evictions.

Eastbourne Borough Council has said that, most recently, 30 people who were sleeping rough were able to take advantage of the night shelter and services provided by The Salvation Army in Langney Road (Pictured) but added that there are still ‘unprecedented numbers of families in temporary accommodation' in the town. Picture: Eastbourne Borough Council

“We repeatedly called on the previous government, and have repeated those calls to the new government, that all the councils dealing with these issues need urgent financial support and a strategy that will solve the homelessness crisis for good and allow us to return to a sustainable financial footing.

“Having been forced to make some incredibly painful decisions to reduce the 25/26 net budget by £7 million, the costs of temporary accommodation mean we will still need additional funding from the government to set a balanced budget.”

Concerns about homelessness have been in sharp focus in recent weeks after the council activated the Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP) due to plunging temperatures and freezing overnight conditions.

Eastbourne Borough Council activates SWEP when temperatures are due to fall below zero and mobilises council officers to provide accommodation to anyone who is sleeping rough.

The council added that, most recently, 30 people who were sleeping rough were able to take advantage of the night shelter and services provided by The Salvation Army in Langney Road.

Councillor Holt added: “When most residents are safe at home during these exceptionally cold evenings, our council officers and the brilliant team at The Salvation Army, Matthew 25, and local churches and other partners work throughout the night and into the morning providing life-saving shelter.

“They are all doing an incredible job tackling an ongoing issue and deserve our sincere thanks for their dedicated service.”

Major Ralph Walker, leader of The Salvation Army in Eastbourne, said: “Shelter is a basic human need, and everyone should have the right to a proper home. At The Salvation Army in Eastbourne, we are committed to extending a hand of care and compassion and being there for everyone in need. Whether you're facing homelessness, struggling to feed your family, battling debt, overcoming addiction, or dealing with any other challenges, you are not alone. Together, we can find hope and a path forward.”