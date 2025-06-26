Eastbourne Borough Council secure funding for council home project
The programme of retrofitting council homes with Solar PV, loft insulation, window and door upgrades, draughtproofing, wall insulation and air source heat pumps, was made possible after the council match funded £300,000 received from the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund in 2025.
Councillor Peter Diplock, Cabinet Member for Housing at Eastbourne Borough Council, said: “Having been awarded £300,000 last year and matched that funding, we are now doing the same after recently securing over £800,000 for the next phase of the project.
“The benefits of this work are many, with reductions in the town’s carbon emissions, warmer homes for our tenants and addressing fuel poverty, at a time when gas and electricity prices are devastating
household budgets.”
The council said 78.13% of the council housing stock is now rated as EPC ‘C’ or above.
An EPC C rating indicates that the property uses energy reasonably well, but there is still potential for further improvement.
While 26 Eastbourne council homes are being improved during the first phase of decarbonisation works, 72 are set for a range of improvements over the coming months, the council added.
Councillor Diplock added: “I’m incredibly grateful to our officers for making such a compelling case to the government for this money and now can’t wait to see the results of the funding in communities across the town.”
