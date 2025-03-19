Eastbourne Borough Council takes action on ‘eyesore’ caravan

An ‘eyesore’ caravan has been removed from a street in Eastbourne by the Borough Council after being left on the road for 18 months.

The council said that the caravan had been removed from Uppertons Garden where it had been left for 18 months, attracting ‘anti-social behaviour.’

Eastbourne Borough Council’s Neighbourhood First team recently undertook the removal with the support of East Sussex County Council and Sussex Police.

Councillor Colin Swansborough, Cabinet Member for Community Spaces, said: “It’s important that our streets are safe and pleasant places for people to live.

“This rundown caravan had a determinantal effect on the area over a prolonged period of time and we took the opportunity to address it proactively for the benefit of local residents.”