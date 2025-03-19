Eastbourne Borough Council takes action on ‘eyesore’ caravan

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Reporter

Published 19th Mar 2025, 11:02 BST
An ‘eyesore’ caravan has been removed from a street in Eastbourne by the Borough Council after being left on the road for 18 months.

The council said that the caravan had been removed from Uppertons Garden where it had been left for 18 months, attracting ‘anti-social behaviour.’

Eastbourne Borough Council’s Neighbourhood First team recently undertook the removal with the support of East Sussex County Council and Sussex Police.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Councillor Colin Swansborough, Cabinet Member for Community Spaces, said: “It’s important that our streets are safe and pleasant places for people to live.

“This rundown caravan had a determinantal effect on the area over a prolonged period of time and we took the opportunity to address it proactively for the benefit of local residents.”

Related topics:Eastbourne Borough CouncilEast Sussex County CouncilSussex Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice