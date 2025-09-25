Eastbourne Borough Council to launch new weekly food collections in 2026
The plans were approved by cabinet councillors on Wednesday, September 24 with the the move in line with the government’s requirement for all councils to operate a weekly food collection from next year.
Councillor Colin Swansborough, Cabinet Member for Regulatory Services, Staff, Performance and Enterprise, said: “This new, free-to-use service will bring environmental benefits with food waste being diverted to a composting facility, which will reduce the amount of household waste that is sent to incineration. Collections will be carried out by an ultra-low emission EV fleet, which marks another positive step towards achieving our carbon net zero goals.”
To make it easy for residents to participate, a free roll of compostable caddy liners will be provided with new indoor and outdoor food waste caddies.
Councillor Swansborough added: "We understand that this is a change for residents, and our goal is to make the transition as smooth as possible. We will be running a comprehensive communication and engagement campaign ahead of the new service starting, to ensure everyone has the information they need.”