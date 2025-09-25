Eastbourne Borough Council to launch new weekly food collections in 2026

Eastbourne Borough Council have approved plans to launch a new new weekly food waste collection service for all Eastbourne homes starting in spring 2026.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plans were approved by cabinet councillors on Wednesday, September 24 with the the move in line with the government’s requirement for all councils to operate a weekly food collection from next year.

Councillor Colin Swansborough, Cabinet Member for Regulatory Services, Staff, Performance and Enterprise, said: “This new, free-to-use service will bring environmental benefits with food waste being diverted to a composting facility, which will reduce the amount of household waste that is sent to incineration. Collections will be carried out by an ultra-low emission EV fleet, which marks another positive step towards achieving our carbon net zero goals.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To make it easy for residents to participate, a free roll of compostable caddy liners will be provided with new indoor and outdoor food waste caddies.

Eastbourne Borough Councillor Swansborough (centre) with council staff. Picture: Eastbourne Borough Council

Councillor Swansborough added: "We understand that this is a change for residents, and our goal is to make the transition as smooth as possible. We will be running a comprehensive communication and engagement campaign ahead of the new service starting, to ensure everyone has the information they need.”