Eastbourne Borough councillor welcomes ‘excellent results’ of crime reduction partnership

A cabinet councillor has praised the ‘significant strides’ made by partners in tackling business-related crime in Eastbourne.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Working closely with Neighbourhood Policing Teams and Sussex Police’s Licensing Unit, the Business Crime Reduction Partnership (BRCP) has been instigating action against offenders and taking steps to prevent crime and anti-social behaviour.

Through the partnership’s wide-ranging work, support for the Nightwatch scheme has been strengthened and persistent offenders targeted, which has led to a notable reduction in anti-social behaviour and criminal activity in key commercial areas, a council spokesperson added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council spokesperson said: “The partnership has also played a pivotal role in identifying suspects, supporting enforcement actions, and securing evidence for court proceedings.

Cllr Kathy Ballard. Picture: Edward Reeves Photography

"Successes include the identification of 75 individuals sought for offences, multiple arrests facilitated through intelligence sharing, disruption of drink-related anti-social behaviour at Eastbourne Train Station, and the removal of illicit flyposting promoting Class B drug sales.”

Councillor Kathy Ballard, Cabinet Member for Community Safety, said: “The work of the BRCP is a shining example of what can be achieved when local agencies and businesses unite with purpose.

“Their proactive approach is not only reducing crime, but also restoring confidence among traders and residents alike. We’re proud to support a partnership that’s delivering excellent results and making our town centres safer and more welcoming.”