Eastbourne Borough councillor welcomes ‘excellent results’ of crime reduction partnership
Working closely with Neighbourhood Policing Teams and Sussex Police’s Licensing Unit, the Business Crime Reduction Partnership (BRCP) has been instigating action against offenders and taking steps to prevent crime and anti-social behaviour.
Through the partnership’s wide-ranging work, support for the Nightwatch scheme has been strengthened and persistent offenders targeted, which has led to a notable reduction in anti-social behaviour and criminal activity in key commercial areas, a council spokesperson added.
The council spokesperson said: “The partnership has also played a pivotal role in identifying suspects, supporting enforcement actions, and securing evidence for court proceedings.
"Successes include the identification of 75 individuals sought for offences, multiple arrests facilitated through intelligence sharing, disruption of drink-related anti-social behaviour at Eastbourne Train Station, and the removal of illicit flyposting promoting Class B drug sales.”
Councillor Kathy Ballard, Cabinet Member for Community Safety, said: “The work of the BRCP is a shining example of what can be achieved when local agencies and businesses unite with purpose.
“Their proactive approach is not only reducing crime, but also restoring confidence among traders and residents alike. We’re proud to support a partnership that’s delivering excellent results and making our town centres safer and more welcoming.”