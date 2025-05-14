Eastbourne Borough Council’s ‘landmark project’ to deliver 100 new affordable homes begins

Work has started on an council project to create 100 new affordable homes at the former Victorian pump house site off Bedfordwell Road.

The development includes 80 affordable rent properties through a mix of two and three-bedroom houses and one and two-bedroom flats. The Grade II listed pump house, will also be renovated to accommodate 20 shared ownership flats and a commercial unit.

Councillor Peter Diplock, Cabinet Member for Housing, said: “I am incredibly pleased to see this ambitious project move from planning to reality. Developing a brownfield site like Bedfordwell Road presents unique challenges, but our perseverance has paid off. This development of 100 affordable homes represents the most significant council-led housing initiative in our borough for decades and underscores our commitment to delivering much-needed homes that local people can afford.”

The council was successful in securing grants of more than £9.8m for this major scheme, funded by government through an Affordable Homes Grant (£7.62m) and the Brownfield Land Release Fund (£2.2m).

Councillor Stephen Holt, Leader of Eastbourne Borough Council, added: “This marks an exciting step forward in our provision of high-quality, affordable homes for residents. At a time when the housing need has never been so great, starting work on the Bedfordwell Road site demonstrates our unwavering dedication to addressing the housing crisis in Eastbourne. This landmark project will make a real difference to the lives of many residents.”

Boutique Modern, a housing provider, has been awarded the contract to deliver the scheme. The homes will mainly be manufactured at its Newhaven factory and then transported and installed on-site.

Works to prepare the site are now underway, ahead of modular homes being delivered there next year. The new affordable homes are expected to be completed for people to live in from winter 2026/2027.

Dick Shone, managing director of Boutique Modern, said: “We’ve worked closely with Eastbourne Borough Council on a number of successful schemes, so we’re pleased to be partnering with them again on this ambitious regeneration of a much-loved local landmark.

“We’re looking forward to transforming this disused site into much-needed, sustainable housing – built to last and designed with the community in mind.”