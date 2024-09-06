Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) has said ‘immediate’ spending cuts could be made in the hopes of saving nearly £3 million.

EBC councillors are set to consider an increase in parking charges, as well as cuts to several tourism hotspots and changes to community grants in its attempt to save funds.

It comes following several warnings from the authority that the costs of homelessness and temporary accommodation placements are causing an ‘unprecedented strain’ on its finances.

“Despite including more than £3 million of savings in the 2024/2025 budget, additional savings of over £2.7 million are needed,” an EBC spokesperson said.

The Towner is among services which could have its funding cut. Photo: Staff

“The focus of the savings is on discretionary services, the areas of work the council isn’t required to provide, as opposed to statutory services that the council must provide by law."

The first round of proposed savings, which will be considered in a meeting on September 18, include:

A ‘significant’ reduction in grant funding for the Towner;

An ‘immediate’ closure of the heritage centre on Beachy Head;

The transfer of operation of conferencing and catering at Devonshire Quarter;

Changes to the operation of Eastbourne’s theatres,

Sales of assests and ‘further efficiences’ in events and seafront services.

A second round of savings, to be discussed in November, will consider:

Proposed changes to swimming provision at the Sovereign Centre;

Increases in car parking charges;

Alternative arrangements for ‘public conveniences’, including toilets;

Changes to council grants for voluntary/community organisations,

Changes to rent support grants.

The council said a ‘full public consultation’ will be carried out over these proposals.

EBC leader Councillor Stephen Holt said: “I am saddened and frustrated that we are forced to make such painful savings.

“Almost every week there is news of yet another council having to make cuts to services due to factors beyond its control.

“So many district and borough authorities, of all political colours, are in the same boat because the system of funding local government is broken and very sadly, it’s vulnerable people in communities who are suffering most.

“My promise to them is that I will continue to lobby government to tackle the homelessness crisis and provide a fairer deal for councils, so that we can continue to provide the services that all our residents rightly expect and deserve.”