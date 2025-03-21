Eastbourne councillor praises ‘effectiveness’ of Community Safety Partnership

Cabinet councillors have welcomed achievements by the local Community Safety Partnership that have ‘contributed to making Eastbourne a safer place to live and work over the past year’.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eastbourne Borough Council’s Cabinet members were updated on 2024/25 activities of the Eastbourne and Lewes Community Safety Partnership (CSP) which comprises representatives from police, fire service, councils, the probation service and others.

Councillor Margaret Bannister, Cabinet Member for Community Safety, said: “The partnership continues to demonstrate its effectiveness in addressing local crime and anti-social behaviour through collaborative initiatives and targeted interventions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Key activities undertaken by the partnership over the last 12 months include:

Cabinet councillors have welcomed achievements by the local Community Safety Partnership that have ‘contributed to making Eastbourne a safer place to live and work over the past year’. Picture: Jon Rigby

- Supporting Sussex Police’s campaigns to support retailers and target prolific shoplifters in Eastbourne town centre through covert operations, Community Protection Notices and Criminal Behaviour Orders.

- Investing in security improvements for the seafront area, including new lighting and CCTV cameras, to address concerns about drug dealing, anti-social behaviour and theft.

- Replacing faulty and ageing CCTV cameras in the town centre with newer models that deliver better image quality, night vision capability, and compatibility with the digital network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eastbourne and Lewes CSP is funded through an annual grant awarded by the Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner. The funding level, currently set at £48,547, has remained unchanged since 2019.

“The partnership consistently delivers exceptional value for money but we really need an increase in funding to broaden the impact of this important work,” added Councillor Bannister.

“The CSP’s ability to leverage resources and collaborate effectively with various stakeholders enables it to achieve significant outcomes to help enhance safety for local residents and businesses, as well as visitors to the town.”