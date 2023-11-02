BREAKING
Eastbourne councillors agree for war veteran housing support to continue

Eastbourne Cabinet councillors have welcomed the continuation of additional support for war veterans and war widows regarding housing benefits.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 11:50 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 11:51 GMT
For several years Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) has used its discretion to fully disregard any income that residents receive from War Widow’s (Widower’s) Pension, War Disablement Pension and the Armed Forces Compensation Schemes if they claim housing benefit.

By law, the first £10 of income from these schemes must not be taken into account in any benefit assessment and this cost is reimbursed to the council. However, councils have the ability to increase this level – as Eastbourne has - at its own cost.

At a Cabinet meeting yesterday (Wednesday, November 1) councillors approved the continuation of this support.

Eastbourne councillor Robin Maxted. Picture from EBC/Edward Reeves PhotographyyEastbourne councillor Robin Maxted. Picture from EBC/Edward Reeves Photographyy
Cabinet member for finance and resources Robin Maxted said: “We owe a great deal to our war veterans and the families who have supported them, so I am delighted we are continuing to provide them with extra help towards their housing costs.

“This is over and above the statutory level in recognition of the admirable service they have given our country and is in keeping with the council’s commitment to the Armed Forces Covenant.”

The Cabinet’s recommendation will be considered at Full Council.

