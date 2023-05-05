Eastbourne local election results 2023 - LIVE: the results as they are announced

We're bring you live updates on the Eastbourne Borough Council election results today (Friday, May 5), refresh this page for updates.

On the Eastbourne Borough Council website it said: “The way you vote for local councillors is similar to voting in a general election. The candidate who gets the most votes, wins - this is called a 'first-past-the-post' voting system.”

Eastbourne town hall

Ahead of the vote the council consisted of 16 Liberal Democrats councillors, seven Conservative councillors, three independent councillors and a single vacant seat.

Hampden Park, Langney, St Anthony's and Upperton all had three Liberal Democrat councillors. While Devonshire and Old Town had two Liberal Democrat and one independent councillor. Meads had three Conservative councillors, Ratton had two Conservative and one independent, and Sovereign had two Conservative and a vacant seat.

Results are expected between late morning and early afternoon.