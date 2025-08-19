These are the planning applications submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council between August 1 and August 8.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The applications include proposals to turn a photography studio into a drinking establishment, and alterations to the Pavilion at Helen Gardens.

Land adjacent Parade Bowling Club, Royal Parade, BN22 7AE (250280)

Retrospective application for temporary location of an observation wheel to be fully operational and open to the public until September 5, 2025 and operation of 4no. bungee trampoline facility adjacent to the wheel.

Helen Garden. Photo: Google Street View

28 Lushington Road, BN21 4LL (250296)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Change of use from HMO (Class C4) to 9 x bedroom HMO (Sui Generis) along with erection of ground floor rear extension, second floor rear extension and associated external alterations.

Eastbourne Railway Station, Cantina, Terminus Road, BN21 3QJ (250426)

Creation of new internal opening between former ticket hall and adjoining retail unit.

The Pavilion, The Helen Garden, Dukes Drive (250429)

Alterations to existing pavilion including creation of access ramp and erection of dwarf wall, remove steps to form further access ramp, replace existing door with window to create service hatch, remove garage door, create external door to store room.

58 South Street, BN21 4XB (250434)

Change of use from a photography studio/shop (Use Class E) to a drinking establishment (pub) (Use Class Sui Generis).

Chaseley, South Cliff, BN20 7AG (250458)

Erection of wooden gazebo.

84 Royal Parade, BN22 7AE (250465)

Change of use from guest house (Use Class C1) to residential dwelling (Use Class C3).

34 Milnthorpe Road, BN20 7NS (250463)

Replace existing timber frame conservatory doors with aluminium.

Pear Tree House, 2a Staveley Road, BN20 7LH (250478)

Erection of orangery to side elevation, alterations to existing fenestrations, single storey front extension, first floor balcony to front elevation, first floor balcony to rear elevation, installation of cladding to external walls and replacement gates to front boundary.

The Mews, 5 Watts Lane, BN21 1NP (250483)

Extension to existing building to create three-storey property containing 11no bedroom HMO (Sui Generis) and 5no Flats (C3 Dwellinghouse).

You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk.