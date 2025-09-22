Eastbourne planning round-up: Application for four new homes submitted to council

These planning applications were submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council during the week starting September 21.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The applications submitted last week include plans for the demolition of 11 garages and erection of four new houses near the seafront.

Oak Lodge, 29 Northiam Road, Eastbourne, BN20 8LL (250558)

Enlargement of front door access, installation of 3no. access ramps and platforms to front elevation

These planning applications were submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council during the week starting September 21. Photo: National World

11 Elmwood Gardens, Eastbourne, BN23 8JH (250559)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tree works: T1, T2 and T3 Oak: crown reduction of 3m maximum

59 Summerdown Road, Eastbourne, BN20 8DR (250574)

Application for approval of details reserved by condition 12 (Ultra- Low NOx boilers) in relation to planning permission 250006 granted on 06/06/2025

61-63 Summerdown Road, Eastbourne, BN20 8DQ (250575)

Application for approval of details reserved by condition 12 (Ultra- Low NOx boilers) in relation to planning permission 250007 granted on 06/06/2025

59 Summerdown Road, Eastbourne, BN20 8DR (250576)

Application for approval of details reserved by condition 11 (renewable/carbon saving/energy and water efficiency measures) in relation to planning permission 250006 granted on 06/06/2025

61-63 Summerdown Road, Eastbourne, BN20 8DQ (250577)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Application for approval of details reserved by condition 11 (renewable/carbon saving/energy and water efficiency measures) in relation to planning permission 250007 granted on 06/06/2025

Badger Run, 48 Ratton Drive, Eastbourne, BN20 9BU (250579)

Erection of single storey rear extension

West Cliff Mansion, 6 St Johns Road, Eastbourne (250515)

Demolition of 11no. single storey garages and erection of 4no. 2 x bedroom dwellings with associated landscaping and parking

Flat 1, Wykeham House, 14 Chesterfield Road, Eastbourne, BN20 7NU (250549)

Alterations to existing single storey annex to include replacement of the existing rear facade and side openings, new brick piers, crown banding, and full-height glazing and replacement terrace

195 Brodrick Road, Eastbourne, BN22 9RG (250554)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Erection of part one storey/part two storey rear extension, two storeyfront extension, alterations to existing fenestration and removal of chimney.

You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk.