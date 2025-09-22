Eastbourne planning round-up: Application for four new homes submitted to council
The applications submitted last week include plans for the demolition of 11 garages and erection of four new houses near the seafront.
Oak Lodge, 29 Northiam Road, Eastbourne, BN20 8LL (250558)
Enlargement of front door access, installation of 3no. access ramps and platforms to front elevation
11 Elmwood Gardens, Eastbourne, BN23 8JH (250559)
Tree works: T1, T2 and T3 Oak: crown reduction of 3m maximum
59 Summerdown Road, Eastbourne, BN20 8DR (250574)
Application for approval of details reserved by condition 12 (Ultra- Low NOx boilers) in relation to planning permission 250006 granted on 06/06/2025
61-63 Summerdown Road, Eastbourne, BN20 8DQ (250575)
Application for approval of details reserved by condition 12 (Ultra- Low NOx boilers) in relation to planning permission 250007 granted on 06/06/2025
59 Summerdown Road, Eastbourne, BN20 8DR (250576)
Application for approval of details reserved by condition 11 (renewable/carbon saving/energy and water efficiency measures) in relation to planning permission 250006 granted on 06/06/2025
61-63 Summerdown Road, Eastbourne, BN20 8DQ (250577)
Application for approval of details reserved by condition 11 (renewable/carbon saving/energy and water efficiency measures) in relation to planning permission 250007 granted on 06/06/2025
Badger Run, 48 Ratton Drive, Eastbourne, BN20 9BU (250579)
Erection of single storey rear extension
West Cliff Mansion, 6 St Johns Road, Eastbourne (250515)
Demolition of 11no. single storey garages and erection of 4no. 2 x bedroom dwellings with associated landscaping and parking
Flat 1, Wykeham House, 14 Chesterfield Road, Eastbourne, BN20 7NU (250549)
Alterations to existing single storey annex to include replacement of the existing rear facade and side openings, new brick piers, crown banding, and full-height glazing and replacement terrace
195 Brodrick Road, Eastbourne, BN22 9RG (250554)
Erection of part one storey/part two storey rear extension, two storeyfront extension, alterations to existing fenestration and removal of chimney.
