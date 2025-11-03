Eastbourne planning round-up: BT Street Hub proposals among applications submitted to council
Applications submitted last week include a proposals for a BT Street Hub in the town centre.
4 Motcombe Road, BN21 1PU (250638)
Minor changes to existing external elevations, enclosing of an existing external courtyard, forming a new courtyard entrance, replacement fenestration and glazed roof lantern and installation of a roof top air source heat pump.
31 Gaudick Road, BN20 7LW (250632)
T1, evergreen oak, fell tree to near ground level, poison stump to prevent regrowth
Rosebury Business Park, 41 Brampton Road, BN22 9AQ (250635)
Introduction of a Class E(g) use for constructed units E and F relating to planning permission reference 210324 (as amended by planning permission reference 230574)
Motcombe House, Motcombe Road, BN21 1PT (250644)
Removal of existing garage, alterations and extension to the existing west annexe to form a separate dwelling house, external alterations to provide new car parking and a new boundary wall (Listed Building Consent 250649)
Motcombe House, Motcombe Road, BN21 1PT (250649)
Removal of existing garage, alterations and extension to the existing west annexe to form a separate dwelling house, external alterations to provide new car parking and a new boundary wall (Planning Permission 250644)
Street Record, Terminus Road (250595)
Installation of one new BT Street Hub, incorporating two digital 75" LCD advert screens, and associated BT Phone Kiosk removal.
Meadowcroft Cottage, 12 Beristede Close, BN20 7EQ (250593)
T1 - Leyland Cypress - Fell and treat stump T2 - Pittosporum tenuifolium - Fell and treat stump T3 - Ornamental Pear - Fell and treat stump T5 - Leyland Cypress - Fell and treat stump T6 - Leyland Cypress - Fell and treat stump
Street Record, Brassey Parade (250669)
Construction and operation of a micro energy storage facility.
