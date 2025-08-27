These are the planning applications submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council during the week starting August 22.

The applications include a proposal to demolish university buildings.

Welkin Site, Carlisle Road, BN20 7SN (250505) - Demolition of Welkin Laboratories, Welkin Bungalow and ancillary outbuildings

Retention and conversion of listed buildings (Trevin Towers and associated stables, motor house) to residential, partial retention and conversion of Welkin House and Bishopsbourne to residential and residential development of the remainder of the site to provide a total of 56 dwellings, with access, parking and landscaping.

Welkin site sign. Photo: Google Maps

Flat 4, De Walden Court, 53 Meads Road, BN20 7QB (250452/250453) - Replace existing timber frame windows with double glazed timber frame windows to rear and side elevation.

4 Denton Road, BN20 7SU (250499) - Erection of single storey extension to rear of existing garage. Conversion of existing garage to create 1no. studio dwelling.

Flat 4, Normanhurst, 36 St Johns Road, BN20 7NB (250513) - Replace existing door with uPVC and installation of juliet balcony to west elevation.

