Eastbourne planning round-up: Demolition of university buildings among applications submitted to council
The applications include a proposal to demolish university buildings.
Welkin Site, Carlisle Road, BN20 7SN (250505) - Demolition of Welkin Laboratories, Welkin Bungalow and ancillary outbuildings
Retention and conversion of listed buildings (Trevin Towers and associated stables, motor house) to residential, partial retention and conversion of Welkin House and Bishopsbourne to residential and residential development of the remainder of the site to provide a total of 56 dwellings, with access, parking and landscaping.
Flat 4, De Walden Court, 53 Meads Road, BN20 7QB (250452/250453) - Replace existing timber frame windows with double glazed timber frame windows to rear and side elevation.
4 Denton Road, BN20 7SU (250499) - Erection of single storey extension to rear of existing garage. Conversion of existing garage to create 1no. studio dwelling.
Flat 4, Normanhurst, 36 St Johns Road, BN20 7NB (250513) - Replace existing door with uPVC and installation of juliet balcony to west elevation.
