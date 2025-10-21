Eastbourne planning round-up: Works to pub among applications submitted to council

These are the planning applications submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council during the week starting October 12.

The applications include works to a pub and a telecommunications upgrade at the Waste Water Treatment Works in Langney Point.

81-83 Dudley Road, BN22 8HE (250620)

Application for removal of condition 3 (premises shall not be used for cleaning, preparation, servicing and maintenance or repair of motor of motor vehicles) relation to planning permission 920253 (EB/91/0521) granted on 29/01/1992.

The Pilot Inn. Photo: Google Maps

48 Moy Avenue, BN22 8UG (250627)

Application to determine if prior approval is required for a proposed:Larger Home Extension The Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development)(England)Order 2015 (as amended) - Schedule 2, Part 1, Class A.

8 Grassington Road, BN20 7BU (250628)

Removal of existing front extension, garage conversion and alterations to existing fenestrations.

74 Great Cliffe Road, BN23 7BA (250634)

Application for approval of details reserved by condition 6 (CEMP)in relation to planning permission 220563 granted on 13/09/2022.

1 Ridgelands Close, BN20 8EP (250633)

Application for approval of details reserved by condition 5 (method statement) and 6 (ecological design strategy) in relation to planning permission 230375 granted on 09/06/2025.

23 Constable Road, BN23 7NN (250587)

Retrospective planning application for relocation and erection of approx. 2m high fence to rear/side boundary.

Flat 5, 11 Grassington Road, BN20 7BJ (250609)

Tree works: T1 - Horse Chestnut - Crown lift up to 3M.

14 Trinity Trees, BN21 3LE (250617)

Tree works: T1 - Bay Tree - Fell.

The Pilot, 89 Meads Street, BN20 7RW (250618)

Erection of single storey rear conservatory with alterations to rear steps to existing lower patio area.

11 St Johns Road, BN20 7ND (250629)

Tree works: T1 - Holme oak - Removal of one limb.

Telecommunications Mast, Prince William Parade (250641)

Upgrade to the antennas at a height of 17.25m on Waste Water Treatment Works rooftop and ancillary works.

Angus House, 13 Granville Road, BN20 7HE (250355)

Replace timber framed roof lantern with Upvc frame and replacement of supports (amended description).

