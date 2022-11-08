Eastbourne residents to be consulted on the amount of development in the town and where it could be built

The consultation is part of the preparations for a new Local Plan, according to the council. EBC said Local Plans provide a clear strategy for future growth, guiding decisions on the locations, amount and type of development that is needed, such as new homes, health and education provision, transport links and sites that will create employment opportunities.

A spokesperson from EBC said the government believes 738 new homes should be built in Eastbourne every year.

The spokesperson added: “The consultation will take place between November 11, 2022, and January 20, 2023, and can be accessed online by visiting the council website – www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk”

Eastbourne town hall

Councillor Alan Shuttleworth said: “Residents should be in no doubt that we are determined to protect our local green spaces and challenge any development in areas that are vulnerable to flooding.”

