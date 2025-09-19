Eastergate homes plans approved

Plans for ten homes in Eastergate have been approved by Arun District Council.

Members of the council’s planning committee approved the plans on land south of Wandleys Lane, at its meeting on Wednesday, September 17.

The committee had deferred a decision on the plans at its meeting in August, in order to receive an independent highways review on the impact of plans on nearby roads and traffic.

Officers told the committee the independent review said there was no highways reason to refuse the plans, saying it agreed with the response given to the plans by West Sussex County Council Highways.

Site for 10 Homes, Wandleys Lane , Eastergate, taken from Google Maps

The plans saw objections from Barnham Parish Council and 14 residents, mostly involving concerns about overdevelopment, traffic congestion and safety of pedestrians.

The site is allocated for development under the Arun Local Plan and Barnham and Eastergate Neighbourhood plan for up to 38 homes. Plans were approved with four members in favour and four abstentions.