Elections: Rottingdean by-election candidates answer questions from voters at husting event

Six candidates standing for election in Rottingdean Coastal ward had to think fast while facing questions from voters.

Residents asked questions on topics including freedom of speech, political independence and domestic abuse to the prospective councillors during a hustings attended by about 70 people at Rottingdean Village Hall on Monday (May 2).

The candidates are vying for a seat on Brighton and Hove City Council in a by-election caused by the resignation of Conservative councillor Joe Miller.

Top row: Conservative candidate Lynda Hyde, Green Party candidate Libby Darling and Stephen White, Independent. Bottom row: Alison Wright, Independent, Lib Dem candidate Stewart Stone and Labour candidate Robert Mcintosh

The six are Libby Darling (Green), Lynda Hyde (Conservative), Robert Mcintosh (Labour), Stewart Stone (Liberal Democrat) and two independents – Stephen White and Alison Wright.

They were also asked about their integrity during the one-hour question and answer session.

A pre-submitted question from Mark Earthey raised one of the significant issues affecting Rottingdean Coastal ward, which stretches from Sussex Square in the west to central Saltdean in the east.

He asked the candidates what steps they would take to ensure the council prioritised building on brownfield and urban sites rather than rural or greenfield plots, including on the urban fringe.

Mr White said: “This is a vexed question as the gasworks site is a brownfield site. However, it is highly toxic and heavily polluted.

“For the seven or eight years, they’ll be building on it, it would be raining down toxic dust and gas on the locality. Brownfield, yes, but not when it’s toxic.”

Mr Mcintosh said: “Brownfield sites should be a priority. I’d be finding out how it is done and talking to those responsible for the provision of housing supply.”

Ms Darling said: “There’s been a joint programme between Labour and the Greens – and we have built 327 council homes.

“The Greens have been campaigning against central government controlling planning decisions. If a plan is refused locally, developers can go to the government to get it through and our hands are tied.”

Mr Stone said: “The priority is to look at existing brownfield sites and see how they should be developed.”

He said that the council should consider the knock-on effects, including from the gasworks site, such as on transport, schools and other local infrastructure.

Ms Hyde said: “The Conservatives are the only party on this council who are absolutely against building on the urban fringe.

“Greens and Labour want to build on the urban fringe. There are 15 designated sites and five of them are in Rottingdean Coastal ward.”

Ms Wright said: “Not all brownfield sites are suitable for residential. I went to Southall to talk to residents who experienced dust and nosebleeds from a low-rise development similar to the alternative proposed for the gasworks by AGHAST (Action on Gasworks Housing Affordability Safety and Transparency). It’s not a suitable site.”

A259 'daily blight'

Nigel Smith, a member of the A259 action group, said that the road “inflicts a daily blight” on those living to the east of Brighton.

He wanted to know how the candidates would work with East Sussex County Council to take action on the road.

Mr White said: “We need to listen to the study being undertaken at the moment before we can decide what to do.

“Possibly in peak hours sharing the bus lane, as buses cause congestion, maybe we could try something as an experiment. We’ve got to do something.”

Mr Mcintosh said: “I would be listening and would like to have a discussion. I need to be educated on what needs to be done. The A259 runs a long way. We should be involving Peacehaven in these discussions.”

Ms Darling said: “Car drivers are the problem. We need more buses. We need to look at more projects on how to change things. Climate change and air quality is a problem. It is not getting better.”

Ms Wright said: “For traffic going westward, it is wise to do an experiment to see if people can use the bus lane for a defined period of time to alleviate the peak hour flow. It’s only for a short period that we have pressure.”

Ms Hyde said: “There’s an increase in pollution and less traffic. It has to be caused by the bus lanes. I love getting on a bus and zooming into Brighton.

“However, I do agree perhaps we could have an experiment allowing traffic into the bus lanes.”

Mr Stone said: “Nigel and his colleagues joined our Lib Dem coffee morning where we spent two hours discussing this issue.

“I will continue to listen to you and other interested parties to ensure we solve this problem once and for all.”