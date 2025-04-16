Eleven Petworth garage sites could be demolished to make way for 19 social rent homes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A housing association is hoping to demolish 11 garage sites in Petworth and replace them with 19 dwellings for social rent, alongside new parking and landscaped areas.

Hyde Housing Association has submitted plans to the South Downs National Park Authority to demolish garages on 11 sites east and west of the A285 Station Road and build homes and other areas in a phased development.

Henry Adams Planning, instructed to prepare a full planning application, said the garage sites were in Pound Close, Park Rise North, North Way, Woodpecker Road, Station Road. Wyndham Road, South Grove and Meadow Way North.

“The proposals comprise the redevelopment of 11 garage sites which are no longer fit for purpose,” the planning statement said.

A map showing the sites by PDP Architecture

"The sites currently comprise a total of 204 garages and circa 16 hardstanding parking spaces. All garage blocks were purpose-built to serve the parking needs for the original 1970s housing estate, however these structures are in a very poor state of repair and unsuitable [undersized] for modern vehicles.

“The sites comprise 18 parcels of land located in the residential estate roads to the east and west of Station Road. The total site area is 15,798 square metres. The existing sites comprise a mixture of garages, hardstanding and green spaces.”

The statement said the surrounding area is dense residential development, comprising a mix of two storey semi-detached properties and terraces, interspersed with some three storey apartment buildings. There is some infill residential development within the surroundings, some of which comprise single storey detached dwellings.

To the west lies allotments and Petworth Community Gardens, with the area more rural in nature beyond this to the west. Station Road to the east is lined with hedging and trees.

“The location of the sites are highly sustainable, being situated within the settlement boundary, within walking distance of the nearby shopping centres, local bus stops on Station Road and Petworth Primary School,” Henry Adams said.

"In planning policy terms, the sites are all located within the settlement boundary and within an established residential area.”

The new homes would be built on seven of the garage sites and would be a mixture of one, two and three bedroom units, mostly semi-detached and flats.

Four sites would provide parking spaces for residents and improved landscaping.

The remaining eight sites would provide an orchard, green spaces and improved areas of soft landscaping.

"The proposed re-development would considerably improve the existing appearance of the dilapidated garage sites, deliver 19 new affordable homes, improve parking provision within the existing residential estate, provide additional green spaces and biodiversity enhancements,” the statement said.

"The proposed scheme would also provide high-quality development, which responds positively to its surroundings with an existing residential estate. The proposed design of the dwellings draws on the analysis of the surrounding area, taking cues from the existing surrounding residential development.”

Hyde was proposing all homes to be social rented.

"Turnover of existing affordable rented homes is low, and the supply of new social rented properties is even lower. Meaning households are having to wait long periods for suitable accommodation to become available,” said Henry Adams.

“Hyde are proposing to deliver all 19 homes as social rented, providing a meaningful opportunity for households on the register to access new and energy efficient affordable homes.”

In response to an on-street parking study, the proposed scheme provides 196 parking spaces, comprised of 30 allocated spaces for the new dwellings and 166 unallocated parking spaces for the residents of the housing estate.

Of the 166 unallocated spaces, 88 spaces are improved spaces in locations where parking is already occurring and 78 are new parking spaces in areas experiencing high parking demand.

To see the plans, go to the South Downs National Park Authority planning portal and use the search reference SDNP/25/01421/FUL.