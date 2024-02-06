BREAKING

Empty Chichester homes could get 100 per cent council tax premium

More than 3,000 homes in the Chichester district are classed as second homes – the ninth highest in England.
By Karen Dunn
Published 6th Feb 2024, 18:07 GMT
Updated 6th Feb 2024, 18:08 GMT
The figures were discussed during a meeting of the cabinet on Tuesday (February 6) where members recommended that owners of the empty homes be charged a 100 per cent council tax premium.

The charge was recommended for 2025/26 and applies to 3,181 homes – about 5 per cent of the district’s total housing.

While around 300 of the homes are expected to be exempt from the charge, the premium will still raise an estimated £580,000 extra for the council’s coffers in 2025/26.

The premium will go before full council for approval Image: PixabayThe premium will go before full council for approval Image: Pixabay
The premium will go before full council for approval Image: Pixabay

There are already a number of reasons why an empty home cannot be charged a council tax premium – for example, the owner has moved into hospital or care.

The government aims to legislate to create a list of exceptions which should be provided to councils shortly.

The cabinet’s recommendations will be put to a meeting of the full council for on February 27.

