Empty office space transformed into new council homes in Worthing town centre - Take a look inside

By Sam Morton

Published 23rd Oct 2025, 14:08 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2025, 14:15 BST
New photos provide a first look inside brand new council homes, which have been built in Worthing town centre.

A vacant office building, in Marine Place, has been converted for the benefit of local people in need of somewhere to live.

"Worthing residents in need of somewhere to live are moving into our newly-finished town centre council accommodation,” a Worthing Borough Council social media post read.

"A group of five, one-bedroom and studio flats have been created for us in what was empty office space in Marine Place.

“The first tenants have now moved into the new homes, which have been designed to be more environmentally friendly than traditional properties and less expensive for the residents to run.”

The council said ‘well over’ 200 local households are ‘currently having to be housed away from Worthing. This is ‘because of a severe shortage of social housing here’.

“New homes like these allow us to bring Worthing people back to Worthing so they can be closer to their jobs, their children’s schools and their families and friends,” the council explained.

"The conversion of the building was part funded using £400,000 from Homes England, the government’s national housing and regeneration agency, along with more than £50,000 from the government’s Brownfield Land Release Fund.”

Photo: Worthing Borough Council

Photo: Worthing Borough Council

Photo: Worthing Borough Council

