Environmental health team 'currently investigating' nightclub demolition site after Crawley man complains about dust

A Crawley man has sent a complaint to Crawley Borough Council about the dust created by the demolition of Moka nightclub.
By Ellis Peters
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 14:28 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 14:33 BST

Nick Davies, of Malthouse Road, noticed ‘a grey film of dust all over my garden furniture then I noticed grey dust over all of the cars in the street’.

Moka was closed in 2019. Before Moka, the club was known to the town’s clubbers as Liquid and Envy and was run by Luminar. In 2011, the club chain went into administration and was purchased by The Deltic Group, which invested the money needed to refurbish the complex.

According to Crawley Borough Council’s planning portal, the site will be repurposed as an apartment complex containing “152 apartments with ground floor commercial/retail space.”

Dust from demolition on carDust from demolition on car
A Crawley Borough Council spokesperson said: “Our Environmental Health Team has received a complaint regarding dust from the demolition site and is currently investigating.”

Mr Davies continues: “'I watched the demolition of the old liquid envy nightclub next to Crawley train station and when they started taking down the concrete part I noticed how much dust was being blown into the air and I was shocked. It covered the train platform which had people on it.”

