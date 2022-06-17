Escape rooms and laser tag could be coming to Butlin's in Bognor Regis

The resort asked Arun District Council if it needed to submit an environmental assessment for the new centre, relocation and reorganisation of the existing fairground and outdoor facilities; alterations to the car parking layout, pedestrian routes and landscaping areas to allow for the replacement of the existing Skyline tensile enclosure.

Planning officers said an environmental assessment was not needed.

"The activity centre is a new structure and will be the most significant part of the proposal,” they said in their decision report.

Butlin's Bognor Regis

"This will have two storeys and occupy an approx. footprint of 2,747m2. It will accommodate escape rooms, laser tag, sports, and indoor golf, together with associated facilities including a bar and a café.

"This building is of a similar scale/smaller than other existing facilities and buildings in the resort.

"There are not considered to be any cumulative impacts as no increase in holiday accommodation at the resort.

"It is likely that noise issues can be adequately controlled by condition."

"The development does not have the potential to result in significant impacts on the environment," they continued.

"The impacts would be localised small-scale and not significant in scale. They can be localised mitigated in accordance with standard methods including by conditions and planning obligations.