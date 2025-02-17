Establishing a Mayoral Combined Authority in Sussex - consultation opens today
A Government-led consultation is seeking views on a proposal to form a Mayoral Combined County Authority for the local government areas of East Sussex, West Sussex, and Brighton.
Residents, businesses and organisations across the county can take part in the consultation at consult.communities.gov.uk/
Further information, including the full consultation document, can be found at gov.uk/government/consultations/
There will be an opportunity to attend an in-person event in the city during the consultation period, date and venue to be announced.
The consultation will run until 11:59pm on 13 April 2025.
What the Government wants to find out
The consultation seeks views from interested parties, including those who live and work in the area, on establishing a Mayoral Combined authority in the area.
It includes questions on the proposed geography and how the Combined Authority will make decisions, together with questions on the effects of working across this geography through a Mayoral Combined Authority.
The consultation specifically asks about:
- The proposed geography
- Governance arrangements
- Supporting the economy
- Improving social outcomes
- Local Government services
- Improving the local natural environment
- Supporting the needs of local communities and reflecting local identity
Councillor John Hewitt, Brighton & Hove’s Cabinet adviser for Devolution and Local Government Reorganisation, said: “This is an historic moment for our county – an opportunity to bring powers and money down from central government to our region, for investment in communities, businesses and public services.
“I hope as many people as possible will take part in the consultation to tell the government their views and help shape the future of Sussex.”
Devolution Priority Programme
On 5 February, the Deputy Prime Minister announced a major package of devolution, with six new areas confirmed to join the government’s Devolution Priority Programme: Cumbria, Cheshire & Warrington, Norfolk & Suffolk, Greater Essex, Sussex & Brighton and Hampshire & the Solent.
The Devolution Priority Programme will provide a fast-track to mayoral devolution - aiming to see a new wave of mayoral elections in May 2026.
Find more information about Devolution in Sussex on Brighton & Hove's website brighton-hove.gov.uk/