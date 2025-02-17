Establishing a Mayoral Combined Authority in Sussex - consultation opens today

Consultation on creating a new Mayoral Combined Authority for Sussex opens today.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Government-led consultation is seeking views on a proposal to form a Mayoral Combined County Authority for the local government areas of East Sussex, West Sussex, and Brighton.

Residents, businesses and organisations across the county can take part in the consultation at consult.communities.gov.uk/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further information, including the full consultation document, can be found at gov.uk/government/consultations/

Brighton & Hove is one of the areas being consulted on a new Combined Authority for Sussex.

There will be an opportunity to attend an in-person event in the city during the consultation period, date and venue to be announced.

The consultation will run until 11:59pm on 13 April 2025.

What the Government wants to find out

The consultation seeks views from interested parties, including those who live and work in the area, on establishing a Mayoral Combined authority in the area.

It includes questions on the proposed geography and how the Combined Authority will make decisions, together with questions on the effects of working across this geography through a Mayoral Combined Authority.

The consultation specifically asks about:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposed geography

Governance arrangements

Supporting the economy

Improving social outcomes

Local Government services

Improving the local natural environment

Supporting the needs of local communities and reflecting local identity

Councillor John Hewitt, Brighton & Hove’s Cabinet adviser for Devolution and Local Government Reorganisation, said: “This is an historic moment for our county – an opportunity to bring powers and money down from central government to our region, for investment in communities, businesses and public services.

“I hope as many people as possible will take part in the consultation to tell the government their views and help shape the future of Sussex.”

Devolution Priority Programme

On 5 February, the Deputy Prime Minister announced a major package of devolution, with six new areas confirmed to join the government’s Devolution Priority Programme: Cumbria, Cheshire & Warrington, Norfolk & Suffolk, Greater Essex, Sussex & Brighton and Hampshire & the Solent.

The Devolution Priority Programme will provide a fast-track to mayoral devolution - aiming to see a new wave of mayoral elections in May 2026.

Find more information about Devolution in Sussex on Brighton & Hove's website brighton-hove.gov.uk/