Euro 2024: Taxi marshals are back in Worthing to ensure everyone 'feels safe when they are out at night'

Taxi marshals returned to the town centre for the Worthing Pride event – and there are plans for them to be out for England’s remaining Euro 2024 matches.

Worthing Borough Council said on Thursday (July 4), ahead of the weekend’s Pride celebrations, that taxi marshals would be returning to the town centre ‘to ensure everyone gets home safely’.

A spokesperson added: “The clearly identifiable marshals will be based at the town's main taxi rank in Chapel Road from 11.30pm on Saturday, July 6 and will be on hand to help visitors and calm any late-night confrontations.

“It's part of our work to ensure that women and other vulnerable members of our community can get home safely and feel safe when they are out at night.

“We’re also aiming to provide taxi marshals after England matches if the team progresses to the latter stages of Euro 2024 – we’ll update you about times and dates on our Facebook page.”