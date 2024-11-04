Extension plans to create eight new flats at former council building in Eastbourne approved

An extension to a former council building in Eastbourne has been given approval which is set to create eight new flats.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposal sought to create a fifth storey upward extension to form eight one-bedroom flats at St Marks on Upperton Road.

The former East Sussex County Council office block will also be converted into 51 new flats, 48 studio flats and three two-bedroom flats, after plans were approved in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eight additional cycle parking spaces will also be created as part of the application.

An extension to a former council building in Eastbourne has been given approval which is set to create eight new flats. Picture: Google

St Marks, in Upperton Road, was the East Sussex County Council main office for children’s service for under 18s and their families. The existing building was built in the 1960s.

The planning officers report stated: “The design of the extension is in keeping with the host building, the additional height will not be out of keeping with the character of other buildings along Upperton Road.

"Whilst the application site is not located within a conservation area, it is visible from the Upperton Conservation Area. The impact of the proposed additional floor will not harm the character or the vitality of the nearby conservation area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The application site is not within a flood risk zone, is not on contaminated land, and will not impact air traffic or defence assets.

"East Sussex Highways have been consulted as part of the application process and have raised no objection on highway impacts to the application, subject to the imposition of conditions.”

Despite the application’s approval, three people have wrote written objections on Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning portal.

Billy Higgins, who lives on Upperton Road, said that ‘insufficient’ parking would lead problems in the area

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “There is insufficient parking for the amount of properties which have already been granted planning permission, never mind a further eight.

"Further development on this site will increase the problem. I am aware of the need to build homes, but those homes must be of quality design, and improve the quality of life of the residents of Eastbourne. You cannot build homes to fulfil a housing need, whilst making the lives of local residents a misery."