Extension proposed for pavilion at Hellingly Recreation Ground

An extension to the pavilion at Hellingly Recreation has been proposed.

The proposal, submitted to Wealden District Council, is for the extension and alteration of the existing sports pavilion/club house at the recreation ground in Horsebridge Road, to ‘improve sanitary and changing facilities with connection to mains drainage’.

The proposal has been put forward as applicant, Hellingly Parish Council, said that the changing facilities are ‘outdated and inadequate’.

The design and access statement stated that the pavilion comprises a largely single storey detached building understood to date from the 1970’s which may itself have been extended and altered over time to give the current layout.

Proposed look for Hellingly Recreation Ground's sports pavilion if plans get approved. Picture: Wealden District Council planning portal

The design and access statement added: "The current circumstances are such that the changing facilities are both outdated and inadequate and do not provide sufficient separation of spaces nor adequate connection between the bar, meeting, and public areas with the changing areas

themselves.

"In addition, there is inadequate and limited connection between sanitary facilities serving both groups.

“The proposal comprises alteration of the arrangement of facilities within the changing space with the existing extension structure extended toward the front.

"This will provide adequate space to give home and away changing with separate under 18 changing and connection to new and better-quality sanitary facilities.

"In addition, the proposal provides separate referee changing facilities.

"The building provides a valuable asset within the recreation space providing a clubhouse and venue for the different clubs using the spaces throughout the year.

“With the current arrangement being inadequate, it is important and appropriate that facilities are improved, updated, and increased in size to meet current guidelines.”