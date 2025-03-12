Extension proposed for three extra rooms at Eastbourne HMO

A proposal has been submitted for an extension to an HMO (house in multiple occupation) in Eastbourne to add a further three rooms to the property.

The proposal would see three extra rooms be built at the rear of 291 Seaside, increasing the total of rooms at the property from nine to 12.

Plans state that the three rooms and a kitchen area and would be ‘fully integrated with the existing property’ to enable the residents to use the communal kitchen and dining facilities.

The design statement added: “Seaside has set a new benchmark for high-end HMO living in Eastbourne.

"As a result, all bedrooms were rented before completion and the applicant now has a waiting list of tenants for new rooms that become available.

“This modern 'co-living' style of HMO is helping raise living standards as other landlords have to follow suit as the occupier is given more choice with a premium product.”