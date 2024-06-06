The high-risk activity – involving people jumping from cliffs, walls and piers into water – has been known to lead to devastating consequences.

A Worthing Borough Council spokesperson said: “Jumping off Worthing Pier might look tempting in hot weather, but we’re urging everyone to not risk life-changing injuries or death by ‘tombstoning.’

“Even at high tide the water surrounding the pier isn't deep enough, making jumping, diving or somersaulting off it extremely dangerous.

"Please use the sea safely and enter the water from the beach.”

1 . Worthing Pier warning Visitors to Worthing Pier have been asked to refrain from ‘tombstoning’. Photo: Worthing Borough Council