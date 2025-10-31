Felpham cottage can be restored to how it was when William Blake lived there

Support has been given to restore a Felpham cottage back to how it would have looked when poet William Blake lived there

The trust restoring Blake’s Cottage, a Grade II* Listed building which dates from the mid 18th century, submitted plans to replace the first floor masonry and thatched roof, minor masonry works including erection of a new pitched thatched roof with hips to the east and internal alterations including relocating walls and removal of two east chimney stacks.

Felpham Parish Council gave no objection to the proposals for the cottage at 1 Blakes Road.

Historic England was in support and said: “Presentation of the form of the building to evoke Blake's time at the cottage would be of much greater public interest than maintaining the cottage in its current form. This would enhance its significance and would be a clear heritage benefit. This benefit would outweigh the harm caused by the loss of the mid19th century elements of the cottage.

Blake's Cottage, Blakes Road by Chris Redgrave, The Historic England Archive

“The Trust's careful archaeological work provides a clear and convincing justification for the harm.”

The Conservation Area Advisory Panel said: “Normally, there would be resistance to the removal of later structures/alterations to historic buildings since these are a record and evidence of their evolution. This is particularly true of 19th century and earlier alterations.

“However, in this particular case the Trust makes convincing arguments for the removal of the 19th century extension, given the very strong historical association with such an important historical individual i.e William Blake. It is unlikely that the building would have been given its grade 2* status without that historic connection.

“The Panel will welcome future works such as the removal of the 1970s extension which will be important to provide the space about the original building and materially improve its setting.”

Arun planning officers said the two storey cottage had 19th and 20th century alterations. “The application seeks to remove a first floor element to the east of the historic cottage, and replace it with a thatched roof.” they said.

"The proposals affect the rear of the property, but would be visible from the public realm. Following the removal of the first floor element, the thatched roof and reconstructed north wall are to be constructed using traditional materials and finishes, which would be in keeping with the mid-18th century built form. The visual impact of the alterations will be minor. The building currently makes a positive contribution to the street scene, and will continue to so so following the proposed works.”

They said the cottage is ‘of architectural and historical significance, but derives its exceptional historical and communal value from its commotion with William Blake’.

“The proposal aims to restore the property to its early 19th century form, as Blake would have experienced it. This approach is supported by the council's conservation officer, and Historic England.

“The approach would deliver significant heritage benefits, in terms of enhancing public understanding of the cottage and its association with Blake. It also noted that the property is on the Heritage at Risk Register due to long term vacancy, and the current proposals represent the first stages of a programme of works to repair the building, ensuring its long-term retention and preservation.

"The proposal also aligns with established precedents, where the homes of artists and writers have been sensitively restored to reflect the period of their most significant occupation.”

The report can be viewed on the Arun planning portal using the search reference FP/129/25/HH.