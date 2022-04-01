Felpham pub can be turned into a house

Plans were submitted to change the use of the ground floor of The Old Barn, Felpham Road, to be annexed to provide a downstairs living area of the existing residence.

In their decision statement, officers said: “Permission exists for the building to be converted into flats - this permission has less impact and the number of occupants would be lower - reducing the flood risk of the site.

“This proposal represents an appropriate redevelopment of the site without compromising the visual amenity of the area or the amenities of existing neighbouring residential occupiers. The proposal represents a sustainable development.”

The Old Barn pub in Felpham can be turned into a house

In a letter submitted with the application, the owner said the pub is for sale and he has had an enquiry from someone who would like the building as a dwelling.

“As I felt this would secure the future of this village landmark with all its integrity and character intact, I would prefer to sell it to be used in this way,” he said.

Licensed property agents Guy Simmonds said there had been very limited interest since the pub went on the market in April 2019, with just two confirmed viewings and no acceptable offers.

The application said the ground floor was in use as a pub but would provide a living room, kitchen, dining room, study, TV room and storage area.

The upstairs, currently a self-contained flat, had five double bedrooms, a kitchen and living area.

To view the decision go to the Arun District Council planning portal and use the search reference FP/14/22/PL.

