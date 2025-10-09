Fight for Shoreham’s future: Councillors rally to keep local democracy alive

Concern is growing that people in Shoreham could lose their voice if Adur District Council is scrapped.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillors in Shoreham are organising a petition, calling for an urgent Community Governance Review (CGR), to help ensure people in the Adur town retain their ‘local voice’.

They are hoping to secure a comprehensive review to see if Shoreham needs its own town council – bringing it into line with many West Sussex areas which already have third-tier, local representation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This comes amid the news that new town and parish councils – or neighbourhood area committees – could be created in Adur and Worthing. Councillors from Adur District Council and Worthing Borough Council will come together to ‘explore how local democracy can be best delivered’, as part of local government reorganisation (LGR).

An apolitical petition is being co-ordinated by councillor Andy McGregor, who lives in Shoreham and is not seeking re-election in 2026. Photo: Adur District Council

Parish and town councils in West Sussex will stay the same if the Government’s English Devolution plans become law. In Adur, only Lancing and Sompting have parish councils.

An apolitical petition is being co-ordinated by councillor Andy McGregor, who lives in Shoreham and is not seeking re-election in 2026.

Shoreham Beach Residents’ Association is also supporting the petition, as councillors Joss Loader and Julia Watts are ‘keen to gauge exactly what the public wants’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from the association read: “The petition-led option would be swifter than Adur and Worthing Councils' own review, which is a lengthier process and relies on the outcome of a working group, currently being set up, with no guaranteed outcomes or timelines.

"If the working group recommends a CGR, it seems unlikely that a town council will be in place before the roll-out of the new authorities.

"Looking ahead, it’s likely that Shoreham residents will be represented by a unitary authority – meaning that the number of councillors will be greatly reduced, with an administrative HQ likely to be in Chichester. A Sussex mayor will also be elected in May 2026, with key, strategic responsibilities.

“Two options are currently on the table: a county-wide, unitary authority of approximately 870,000 residents (2.5 percent of these from Shoreham); or a coastal unitary comprising the current council areas of Adur, Arun, Arun and Chichester (with 5 percent of voters from Shoreham).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Both Adur District Council and West Sussex County Council will cease to exist. The electoral wards/divisions have yet to be confirmed.”

Mr McGregor said advantages of having a town council in Shoreham include:

– Giving Shoreham residents a ‘greater say in how their town is governed’;

– ‘Improved transparency and accountability’ in local decision making;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

– ‘Enhanced input’ into local planning application determination;

– ‘Greater powers’ to provide or maintain community facilities;

– The ‘potential to set a precept’, raising money that can ‘only be spent on providing services in the town’ and not elsewhere in the county.

Mr McGregor added: “There has been talk of forming local area committees or forums. These would have no budget, no democratic mandate and no power to do anything – just make recommendations to the huge unitary authority, which they could choose to ignore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Some residents might remember the Adur County Local Forums – these became a place for residents to ask questions, but not a place to affect policy, decisions or actions of West Sussex County Council. On the other hand, a Shoreham Town Council would be made up of elected Shoreham locals, who could make decisions about the town we love in a democratic way.”

The petition requires signatures from 7.5 per cent of Shoreham voters (1,250 people) to proceed and is open to people living in Buckingham, St Nicolas, Marine (Shoreham Beach), St Mary’s and Southlands wards.

It is available in a number of community buildings and shops in Shoreham including: The Ropetackle Centre; Beach Store and Beach Bakery, both in Ferry Road; the Harbour Club; Factory Shop on Shoreham High Street; Shoreham Art Gallery in Brunswick Road and Fete N Lime at Beach Green.

The Shoreham Beach Residents’ Association said the review – if approved – can conclude that Shoreham Town Council ‘should be formed, without further reference’ to the Boundaries Commission and/or the Secretary of State.