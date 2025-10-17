'Fight like hell' - Mid Sussex District Council expected to defend decision to refuse plans for 1,450 homes between

Plans to build up to 1,450 homes and a parkland reserve between Ansty and Cuckfield are to be decided by Mid Sussex District Council. Image: fabrik Ltd

Mid Sussex District Council will be expected to ‘fight like hell’ to defend its decision to refuse plans for 1,450 homes between Cuckfield and Ansty.

Such was the call from those celebrating the outcome of the planning committee meeting on Thursday (October 16).

The outline application from Fairfax Acquisitions Ltd and the Norris family, for land east of Ansty Way, was turned down by eight votes to four – with few in little doubt that an appeal would be launched.

A spokesman for Ansty and Staplefield Parish Council and Cuckfield Parish Council, said the site was ‘never a sustainable place for major development’.

They added: “If the developer appeals, the community will expect their district council to fight like hell to uphold the principles that led to [the] decision, and the community here will be right behind them when they do.”

The coalescence of the two villages was high on the list of reasons for the refusal, along with the loss of trees, and the ‘unacceptable urbanising impact’ on the High Weald landscape.

CPRE Sussex called the proposed development on the south side of the A272 ‘wholly unsustainable’.

Director Paul Steedman said: “We welcome this common-sense decision by councillors to refuse the ‘Cuckstye’ scheme.

“The application would have seen thousands of new residents dropped into the middle of the countryside, away from infrastructure and public transport links.

“Huge congratulations to all those who have fought so long and hard to protect an important natural landscape from development sprawl.”

Despite refusing the housing plan, the planning committee had to consider a second application to change the use of farmland and woodland to the north of the site, creating a 247-acre parkland reserve called Beechy Bottom.

Finding no reason to refuse the application – though many were less than impressed with what it offered – it was approved. But it won’t come into being unless an appeal to the Planning Inspectorate sees the decision to refuse the housing overturned.