Final details of 165-home development near Chichester approved

Final details of a 165-home development in Westhampnett have been approved by Chichester planners after outline plans were agreed by a planning inspector.

The application was for reserved matters relating to the appearance, landscaping, layout and scale of the homes north of Madgwick Lane, within the Westhampnett / North East Chichester Strategic Development Location.

A briefing sheet with the application said: “Persimmon Homes South Coast is delighted to be bringing forward this high-quality scheme for 165 much-needed new homes in Chichester.

“The development site already has outline planning permission and will deliver significant investment into local infrastructure and public services along with a range of other benefits”

The proposed layout of the homes

It said key elements of the scheme included 50 homes as First Homes or shared ownership, a new children’s play areas and natural play equipment around the site, £640,000 for highways upgrades to the A27 and almost £2m for public services and local priorities.

It will offer a local homes guarantee that will see 50 per cent of private homes on site reserved for people with a local connection for six months.”

Planning officers said: “The principle of developing the application site with 165 new homes is established by the outline planning permission resulting from the successful appeal decision in April 2022.”

They said changes had been negotiated and they were satisfied the proposals would result in an acceptable development.

The houses range from one to five bedroom and the site includes 228 on-plot parking spaces, 85 garages and visitor spaces.

Existing trees and vegetation along the site boundaries will be retained and areas of open space made around the periphery of the site.

Westhampnett and Lavant parish councils objected to the plans.

Noise levels from shift workers from the NHS and Rolls-Royce was raised by Westhampnett, along with the 23 properties closest to the aerodrome and race circuit.

Pedestrian access was limited, the parish council said, and they mentioned access when Goodwood events were held.

Lavant Parish Council could see no possible justification for this development.

To see the decision notice search for WH/23/02711/REM.

You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk.