Final details of plans for 221 Horsham homes have been approved

The layout and design of 221 homes north of Horsham have been approved by the district council.

Outline consent for part of the Mowbray site, just north of the A264, was given in 2018 – but water neutrality issues have seen the application laying out the details of the development placed on hold since September 2021.

With those issues now addressed, things were kick-started again on Tuesday (August 5) when the planning committee agreed unanimously to approve the application.

The application had been called in by Rusper Parish Council for further discussion. The parish felt the 85 litres per person per day allowed for the water neutrality statement was ‘unenforceable’. And it suggested that an effective way to measure and enforce the water usage at each phase of development was needed.

Mowbray Development Site, Horsham. Image: Legal & General (Strategic Land North Horsham) Ltd

But the council and Natural England accepted that the water-saving measures included with the application – such as rain harvesting and efficient fixtures and fittings – made the allowance achievable. Extra conditions monitoring usage were deemed ‘unnecessary’.

The scheme will be made up of 120 privately rented homes, 28 homes that will be classed as affordable, and 73 homes for sale on the open market.

There will be parking for 395 cars.

To view the application, log on to public-access.horsham.gov.uk and search for DC/21/1427.