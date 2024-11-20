Worthing Borough Council said the ‘popular playgrounds’ at Victoria Park and Pond Lane Park are ‘looking much smarter again’ thanks to the recent efforts of the parks team.

"At Victoria Park, our rangers have painted the swing frame, replaced the bushes and fitted new seats,” the council revealed on social media.

"The zipline has also received a new seat and we’ve installed a new net on the climbing frame.

“We’re aware the playground's roundabout is jammed and are investigating the issue."

‘In the meantime’, the council has ‘temporarily removed’ the seat frame as it was ‘becoming loose’ when visitors tried to turn the roundabout.

The social media post added: “At Pond Lane Park in Durrington, the team has treated the climbing tank, slide and junior and toddler swing frames to a fresh coat of vibrant paint. The junior swings have received new seats and we have also replaced the rope swing and zipline seat.

“Our rangers have also performed some repairs to the safety surfacing at the playgrounds to ensure children are best protected.

“We hope you notice the improvements next time you visit the playgrounds.”

