Adur District Council said the first bathrooms and kitchens in its new homes at Daniel Close ‘are now being completed’.

“The homes are being constructed using modules that are created off-site and then brought to what was our former garage compound off Daniel Close to be fitted onto their foundations and finished,” the council’s social media post read.

"A total of seven two-bedroom and two three-bedroom council homes (all with their own gardens) are being created at the site for Adur residents, along with new parking areas.

“The new houses will be highly insulated and therefore will be energy efficient and cheaper to run for our future tenants.”

The council revealed in May that these homes were being built in a 'different way'.

"Rather than build the homes from scratch on site, much of the work is being carried out in a factory away from the site, which means less waste plus less disruption from the construction for those living nearby than a traditional building project,” the council explained.

The first three homes to be built will be two, two-bedroom homes and one three-bedroom house for a family with a wheelchair user.

The modules for these arrived by lorry were ‘fitted on top of their foundations to the north of the site’.

Crews from contractor Boutique Modern have since worked on the roofs and exteriors.

The council added: “There are now more than 1,000 local households on our housing register, so we’re building new council homes to give people an affordable place to live.

“We hope the first new tenants will be able to move into our new Daniel Close homes this winter.”

