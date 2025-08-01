First Reform UK member on Surrey County Council as 20-year Conservative quits party

Surrey County Council has its first Reform UK councillor after a Tory veteran crossed the floor claiming the party he served for 20 years had lost its way.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The decision by Councillor Andy Lynch, ward member for Horley West, Salfords and Sidlow, still leaves the Conservatives as the single largest political group at Surrey with 41 members.

However, with two looming by-elections on the horizon, the potential exists for the Tory majority to be reduced to just one – a disastrous fall from as recently as eight years ago when it commanded a majority of 41 seats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Lynch said the decision had not been an easy one but that after much soul-searching he has decided the Conservative Party was no longer his political home.

Surrey County Councillor Andy Lynch. Picture contributed

He said: “I’ve dedicated over two decades to serving my community as a Conservative councillor, but it’s clear the party has lost its way.

“Reform UK is a breath of fresh air – a party that puts people before politics and believes in common sense, country-first policies.”

He added: “I’ve been a Tory councillor for over 20 years. It was no easy decision with a lot of thought and sleepless nights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m still a county councillor. It doesn’t matter what banner I’m under, I’ll continue to work to the best of my ability. As all councillors we do this to help people and that’s what I want to do.

“But things are changing dramatically. The whole political theory is changing and the Conservatives haven’t changed or really understood people’s feelings.

“I speak to people all the time, they just feel like they’re being left behind, not being looked after.

“The average hard working person doesn’t feel like they are getting the support. Reform seems to be listening to the people, you speak to people and they do feel that Nigel Farage and Reform seem to be listening to people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Lynch, who runs his own flooring company, has also served as a Reigate Borough Councillor where he chaired the licencing and regulatory committee for 13 years. He was also chairperson of the Horley Conservatives.

In 2022 he made headlines after being suspended by the party over tweets described as “grossly offensive”, something he says is now firmly in the past.

He was also found to have breached Surrey County Council’s code of conduct and sent a written apology to the chief executive, its chairman and its leader.

At the time, Cllr Lynch was removed from a select committee by the Conservative group, and received a statement of censure from the county council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He fully co-operated with the investigation and had voluntarily admitted and apologised for his conduct.

Responding to questions on the matter, Cllr Lynch said: “We all make mistakes, things were said in maybe not the best of the times.

“You get suspended while the investigation takes place, but there was no case to answer for and I was brought back into the fold.

“If I was found to have been in the wrong the Conservatives wouldn’t have brought me back in. I’ve been elected to represent the people, I will help, whether they’ve voted or not, they’re still constituents, it’s my job, if somebody has a problem I will look to help.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said he chose now to join Reform as he could see change happening in Surrey politics.

He said: “Without a doubt. I was out helping previously with by-elections and the consensus is the Tories had 14 years and we really didn’t change anything.

“We spent too many years bickering about who should be the leader. There was so much infighting that you lost your focus. You’re here to represent people and represent the people of Dorking and Horley.”

Welcoming him to Reform UK, Nigel Farage MP, said: “Andy Lynch has been a personal friend of mine for over 25 years. We have often laughed and joked with each other that he was a Conservative whilst I’ve been UKIP, Brexit Party, and now Reform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Andy has been a hard working councillor, Conservative official, and a successful local businessman.

“The fact that Andy has decided the country is in such a mess that we have just one last chance to save it-and that he’s chosen to join us at Reform and put his shoulder behind it-says an awful lot.”