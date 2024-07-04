Five Loxwood homes refused by planners
Plans to build five homes in Loxwood have been refused by Chichester District Council.
The application sought permission to demolish a car showroom, in Loxwood Road, and replace it with a terrace of three and a pair of semi-detached homes.
It was turned down by planning officers on grounds including the site being outside the settlement boundary and the development being out of character with the area.
Officers were also not happy that the development would result in the loss of an employment site.
They said that not enough evidence and marketing had been provided to show that it was no longer needed for that purpose.
To view the application, log on to www.chichester.gov.uk and search for 24/00558/FUL.