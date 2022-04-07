Flats and shop plan for derelict Hastings seafront site

The site at 32-33 White Rock, which was previously occupied by Salmons and St Michael’s Hospice, is planned to be extensively re-constructed.

Scaffolding is currently present on the premises. The application has not yet been approved.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hastings Borough Council said scaffolding was not classed as development and could be installed to prepare for future works.

The site at 32-33 White Rock, Hastings, which was previously occupied by Salmons and St Michael’s Hospice, will be turned into nine apartments - if planning permission is approved by the council. SUS-220704-115727001

A spokesperson for the council said: “The application involves partial demolition of the existing rear extension and replacement with a proposed new extension, including a new rooftop extension to form additional dwellings and associated refuse store, cycle store, lift, new external access stair and landscaped courtyard.

“There will also be an erection of a proposed new shopfront and reconfiguration of the existing retail unit at ground floor and basement.

“Prior to any external material being applied or installed to the existing buildings, details of material to be applied shall be submitted in writing to, and approved by the Local Planning Authority.”

The application was made on October 18, 2022 by Roost People Ltd, a property development company in Hastings.

A spokesperson for the company said: “This once derelict building will be developed to comprise of nine 2 and 3 bed modern apartments, with uninterrupted sea views.

“The ground floor will feature a peaceful courtyard and a commercial unit.

“The original façade of the building will be kept in tact complying with conservation rules and the rest of the building has been demolished.”

A decision was delayed by the company amending the plan by discharging the conditions, although no significant changes were made to the proposal itself.

On March 17 the amended plans were made public, and application will now be assessed by the conservation officer following the submission of the drawings.