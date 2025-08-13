Flood defences plans approved to protect West Sussex town ‘under increasing risk'

Amended plans have been approved to protect Shoreham from an ‘increasing risk of further flood damage’.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adur District Council revealed in July that it held ‘positive discussions’ with Sussex Yacht Club, which ‘brought new hope Shoreham could get extra flood defences soon’.

Together, the council and yacht club have been ‘working intensively to find a solution’ to the challenges that ‘delayed the construction of vital flood defences’ alongside the A259 Brighton Road from Ferry Bridge to Mariner Point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, mended plans for additional flood defences have been approved by councillors.

Flooding on the A259 Brighton Road at the entrance to the Sussex Yacht Club in Shoreham

“Adur’s planning committee have agreed to our amended plans for defences alongside the A259 Brighton Road from Ferry Bridge to Mariner Point to protect dozens of homes and businesses if the Adur overflows in a storm,” a council spokesperson said.

"The approved plans are for a robust, steel-piled concrete, brick and flint wall up to 2.2 metres in height, featuring flood gates that will allow access to the club and serve the public right of way through the site.

“We’re working with Sussex Yacht Club to push ahead with the construction of the new defences. A full report on the costs and the construction timeline will be considered by our joint strategic committee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Rising sea levels means Shoreham is under increasing risk of further flood damage during severe weather so it’s vital that this wall is built to protect the homes and businesses in the low-lying section of the town.”

Challenges have included questions over the definitive location of public rights of way, access to the site and designs for the project.

Shoreham suffered major flooding in April 2024 when the River Adur burst its banks during severe weather combined with a high spring tide.

"Rising sea levels means the town is under increasing risk of further flood damage during such conditions,” the council added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jeremy Gardner, leader of Adur District Council, said this has been a ‘very long process’.

"But I'm delighted with the way our discussions about the flood defences are now going with Sussex Yacht Club,” he said, last month.

“We both agree that it's absolutely vital that this wall is built to protect the homes and businesses in the low-lying section of the town.”

Robin Stevenson, the commodore of Sussex Yacht Club, took the helm six months ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “This project has quickly become a priority for me and my volunteer committee members. We are very much looking forward to removing obstacles and working closely with Adur District Council to finally deliver this critical piece of infrastructure for our local community.”

According to the Environment Agency, the risk of flooding to coastal settlements around the UK is ‘high and increasing’.

This is ‘due to sea-level rise’ and an increase in extreme rainfall events ‘from the effects of climate change’.

In April, it was announced that Shoreham and Lancing would benefit from the schemes totalling £1,470,000, ‘protecting homes and businesses’ and ‘creating construction and infrastructure jobs’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Rutland – Labour Member of Parliament for East Worthing and Shoreham – said this additional funding ‘will protect lives and livelihoods’ in East Worthing and Shoreham.

"The Environment Agency has carried out extensive modelling to determine the likely extent and range of the potential flood events over the next 100 years,” a spokesperson said.

"The current flood defences in the Adur estuary do not provide a high enough level of protection, and in places are in poor condition. This leaves Shoreham-by-Sea, Lancing and the surrounding areas at risk of flooding.

"The Environment Agency has been developing a major improvements scheme called the Shoreham Adur Tidal Walls. The scheme will provide protection for extreme events with 0.33 per cent probability (1-in-300-year) of occurring in one year, allowing for 50 years of sea-level rise.”

The Labour government committed to invest a record £2.65 billion over two years towards the construction of new flood schemes and the repair and maintenance of existing ones.