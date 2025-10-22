Flood risk concerns lead to dismissal of Bracklesham Bay shops appeal

A proposal to redevelop two commercial units on Azara Parade in Bracklesham has been rejected on appeal after a government planning inspector ruled that the site poses an unacceptable risk of future flooding.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The appeal, lodged by Mr. M. Fitch of Fitch Estates Ltd, sought permission to demolish existing A3 and A1 units and construct a two-storey mixed-use building featuring a retail space on the ground floor and two flats above.

The original planning application (Ref: EWB/24/01943/FUL) had been refused by Chichester District Council, prompting the developer to take the case to the Planning Inspectorate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was the third attempt to get approval, with plans refused in October 2023 and February this year.

Azara Parade in Bracklesham Bay. Photo: Google Maps

In a decision published on October 16, Inspector Graham Wyatt BA (Hons) MRTPI dismissed the appeal, concluding that the proposal conflicted with both national and local planning policies designed to steer new housing and commercial development away from areas with medium to high flood risk.

Although parts of the site sit within Flood Zone 1, the Inspector found that “the front of the proposed building and much of the site access fall within Flood Zone 2,” which carries a medium risk of flooding. The appellant argued that flood mapping was inaccurate, but Mr. Wyatt noted that “no agreed alternative has been provided.”

The ruling comes just two months after the adoption of the Chichester Local Plan 2021–2039, which strengthens flood resilience policies across the district. The Inspector cited Policy NE15, which requires development to avoid areas at current or future risk of flooding and to apply the sequential test, a national planning principle that prioritizes sites with the lowest risk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Environment Agency advised that while the site is currently outside the 1,000-year defended tidal floodplain, future climate change scenarios indicate a medium to high tidal flood risk within the lifetime of the development – over 100 years.

Despite the developer’s submission of a Section 106 agreement pledging financial contributions towards local infrastructure and environmental mitigation, Mr Wyatt concluded that “the requirements of the sequential test have not been met” and therefore “it is not necessary to consider the exception test”.

Mr Fitch had argued that the residential units were key to funding a “fit-for-purpose modern retail unit” to support the local economy. However, the Inspector maintained that economic benefits could not override national policy to avoid placing homes in areas vulnerable to flooding.

“While I accept the development may be needed to achieve the appellant’s overall aims for the site,” Mr. Wyatt wrote, “it does not overcome the requirement to steer new developments to areas that have a lower risk of flooding.”

As a result, the appeal was formally dismissed, leaving the future of the Azara Parade site uncertain.