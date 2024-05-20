Food bank crisis: Lewes District Council makes immediate £20,000 donation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Foodbanks in Newhaven, Peacehaven and Telscombe are not accepting new members after the numbers of residents needing emergency support reached ‘unsustainable levels’.

Paula Woolven, the founder of the Havens Food Cooperative project, raised the alarm this week after hearing from support workers who couldn’t access food supplies for people in desperate need.

In her letter to councillors, Paula said: “There is absolutely no criticism whatsoever on my part of the actions that have had to be taken by my colleagues at the emergency food providers in Newhaven and Peacehaven to protect the hundreds of individuals they help every week on their books. I understand it completely and support their actions, but the fact remains that we are now the only organisation still able to help those finding themselves at the end of their tether today.”

The Leader of Lewes District Council, Councillor Zoe Nicholson, has directed officers to immediately distribute £20,000 to the foodbanks in crisis to boost their food supplies.

Councillor Zoe Nicholson

Councillor Nicholson said: “How is it acceptable that in 2024 the numbers of local residents in Lewes district in need of a foodbank have reached such unsustainable levels? It’s shameful. I’m obviously grateful to Paula for bringing this dire situation to my attention and for her tireless work helping people who would otherwise go hungry.

“In addition to meeting Paula, I am calling an urgent meeting with all the partners involved in the local food distribution network, including East Sussex County Council, to find solutions to this intolerable situation.”

This latest funding support from Lewes District Council is in addition to £20,000 the council awarded local foodbanks in December 2023 to help the most vulnerable residents.

Having committed £750,000 to a cost of living crisis fund, the council has been at the forefront of the response to the crisis in Lewes district, providing ongoing support to people who are hardest hit through a raft of schemes and measures.

To donate food to the Newhaven Baptist Church go to: www.newhavenbaptistchurch.co.uk/contact

To donate food to Seahaven Community Food go to: sussexcommunity.org.uk/our-services/community-food