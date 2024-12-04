Football club given permission to use part of its car park for private parking on week days

Horsham YMCA Football Club has been given permission to use part of its car park for private parking on week days.

The application, to allow 50 spaces at the Gorings Mead ground to be used by local businesses, was given the nod by the district council on Tuesday (December 3).

The club has been allowing the use since September 2023, due to a shortage of business parking in the surrounding area, and sought permission to make things official.

The council received 18 letters objecting to the application, with concerns raised including an increase in traffic, road safety, and the narrowness of the road.

But the committee gave its approval for the site to be used between 8am and 6pm on week days.

They included a couple of conditions. The first was that only cars could be parked there and the club should produce a management and monitoring plan.

The second was that the use would be temporary – for 18 months – to monitor how well things went and whether the arrangement could be made permanent later.

To view the application, log on to public-access.horsham.gov.uk and search for DC/24/0048.