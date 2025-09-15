Formal complaint lodged after planning committee refused plans to build a pre-school in Mid Sussex village

A formal complaint has been lodged with Mid Sussex District Council after its planning committee refused plans to build a pre-school in Crawley Down.

The application from Wild Beginnings Pre School Ltd for land at The Platt, in Turners Hill Road, was turned down during a meeting of the planning committee on Thursday (September 11).

The decision was described as ‘heartbreaking’ by Zara O’Grady, of Wild Beginnings, who said an appeal would be lodged with the Secretary of State.

The committee refused the plans on the grounds that the pre-school would only be accessible by car, so was unsustainable, and would impact the quality of the landscape and the setting of nearby listed buildings.

Ms O’Grady felt the sustainability reason was ‘deeply flawed’, adding: “Councillors themselves repeatedly accepted that there is a clear need for a pre-school, but said simply ‘not here’. With the village population growing and no alternative sites being proposed, waiting for a so-called ‘ideal’ location is unrealistic.

“In reality, any site in a marginally more ‘sustainable’ location would almost certainly be used for housing, where land values are far higher.”

Road safety was one of the main points of discussion during the meeting, though no objection had been raised by West Sussex Highways.

Ms O’Grady said: “The safety of children and families in our care is our absolute priority. We would never put forward a scheme that compromised this.”

As for the lodging of a formal complaints, she said there were ‘serious questions about transparency, fairness, and public trust in the planning process’.

John Hitchcock (Ind, Crawley Down) had declared a personal interest in the application as he was friends with one of the objectors – something he is required to do.

He also said he had not attended any of Worth Parish Council’s sessions where the application was discussed. But the minutes of a meeting on November 4 2024 show he was present as a member of the public, raising concerns about the road, highlighting the lack of a suitable pavement to the site, and stating that, while a childcare facility was needed, the proposed site was the wrong place.

Ms O’Grady said: “We are calling for a full investigation, a review of how our application was handled, and stronger measures to ensure accountability and impartiality in future planning decisions.”

Wild Beginnings has 34 families on its waiting list. Ms O’Grady feared they would be left without childcare and would need to travel further afield to find places for their children.

She added: “Ironically, this will only add to the very congestion that councillors claimed to be concerned about on what they described as an ‘unsafe road’.

“The outcome is heartbreaking – not only for us as the applicants, but more importantly for the local families who are now left with no suitable early years provision in this area.”

The application was refused by nine votes to one with one abstention. To view the plans, log on to pa.midsussex.gov.uk and search for DM/24/2401.