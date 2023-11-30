Former councillor Paul English has been given the title of Honorary Alderman by Arun District Council.

Arun Cllrs Paul English and Joan English. Photo: Arun District Council

At a special full council meeting on Wednesday, November 29, Mr English was conferred the title of Honorary Alderman by Arun District Council in a unanimous vote, in recognition of his service to the council and his ward.

Paul Anthony English was a Conservative Arun district councillor for Felpham East ward from 2005 to 2023, where his seat was split in the May elections between his wife and fellow Conservative councillor, Joan English, and Independent Tom Harty.

Mr English was also a Felpham parish councillor for Felpham East ward for 37 years.

Previous leader of the council and current leader of the opposition Shaun Gunner (Con, Rustington East) said: “What I most admire about Paul is that he was holding down a full time job, travelling all over the south coast of England, and still always made time for the engagements, for the meetings and for his residents. He is dedicated to serving the public.”

Leader of the Labour Group Mike Northeast (Lab, Courtwick with Toddington) said: “I really got to know Paul in 2020, he showed me just what a committed, passionate, principled, opinionated, hard working councillor he was.

“He has a comment and critique for everything, but he treats all members the same no matter which party.”

Leader of the council and Liberal Democrats Matt Stanley (LDem, Marine) said: “I’d just like to [thank Mr English] for his years of service, both to Felpham and also to the district.”

Joan English (Con, Felpham East) said on behalf of Mr English, who was in attendance but unable to conduct the full speech: “I’ve always stated you are right if you are right, and wrong if you are wrong, and hold true to one’s self regardless of consequences.

“It has been both interesting and challenging, and dare I say enjoyable time, as there are always ups and downs. I hope that as councillors you put our communities first in these very hard times.