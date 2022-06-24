In their decision report, officers said the Prince Of Wales public house, 1 Highfield Road, had been closed for two years and the loss of the pub had been established.

A design and access statement by JJR Designs said the building would feature two studios and seven bedrooms on the ground floor and the same on the first floor, with kitchen and dining areas.

Officers said policy did not provide any protection to existing public houses.

The Prince of Wales pub in Bognor Regisc can be turned into student accommodation. Photo: Google Streetview

Due to the council's current housing land supply shortfall, it is necessary to give due weight to proposals that seek to maximise the potential of sites, particularly those within sustainable locations, their report said.

"The development will support the local community by providing student accommodation to help meet future needs, support local educational institutions, create/maintain construction jobs and result in additional spending in the local area by future residents.

"The character of the area will not be significantly harmed as although this is a residential area, there are three care homes nearby which are similarly intensive residential uses."

Permission was granted in October 2019 for the conversion and extension of the building to accommodate six residential flats

One objection raised concerns including there were already enough flats and houses of multiple occupation, about noise from student parties and the effect on property values.