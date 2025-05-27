Former Eastbourne Conservative Party HQ could be converted into new flat

The former headquarters of the Eastbourne Conservatives could be converted into a flat if plans are approved.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposal has been put forward to convert the former tory HQ at 69 Carlisle Road into a two bedroom flat.

The application comprises of the demolition and rebuilding of the existing single storey outbuilding at the rear of the property as well as work done to the kitchen area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The planning statement added: “The proposed ground floor layout provides two ensuite bedrooms a large lounge area and a separate dining/kitchen area with utility room, sun room and orangery.

69 Carlisle Road, Eastbourne. Picture: Google Maps

"Sliding folding doors are proposed from the orangery and sunroom out to the rear garden and amenity area which includes secure cycle storage.

"Secure gated access to the rear garden is accessed via the east side of the property.

“Existing communal refuse and recycling which is positioned on the east side near the communal entrance will be unaffected by the proposal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The property, formerly a day centre for the elderly, obtained planning approval in 2002 for the conversion of the day centre into seven self-contained flats, however the conversion was only completed over the first and second floors, with the ground floor area being retained as a day centre for a short period of time.

The building then remained empty until 2015 when the Conservative Party rented the ground floor area as their headquarters until April 2025.