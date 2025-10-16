Former health centre in Westham could be converted into new home

A former health centre in Westham could be converted into a new home if plans get the green light.

The plans, if approved, would see the Old Bakehouse in Peelings Lane, converted into a new two-bedroom residential property.

No physical works are expected to be changed in the building but the therapy room and waiting room will be converted into bedrooms and a living/dining room.

The building on Peelings Lane has formerly been used as a baker's shop, a fish and chip shop and as an energy healing centre.

Peelings Lane, Westham. Picture: Google Street View

The planning statement read: “The proposal seeks permission for a change of use only, with no structural alterations. The scheme makes efficient use of an existing building, contributes to local housing supply, and maintains safe and suitable access arrangements.

“Planning approval is therefore respectfully requested.”