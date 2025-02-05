Former listed building in Horsham to be replaced with eight homes

Plans to demolish a former listed building and replace it with eight homes have been approved by Horsham District Council.

The application for Fivensgreen House, in North Heath Lane, was given the nod by the planning committee on Tuesday (February 4).

Some councillors said they were ‘disappointed’ to lose the house, which officers thought was built c1845, but others said was on a map from 1812.

It was Grade-II listed in 1980 before being unlisted in 2023 at the request of the developer, with Historic England saying it had been altered so much that it ‘no longer met the strict criteria for listing in a national context’.

Questions were asked about how it could have been altered without receiving listed building consent, while Chris Franke (Lib Dem, Holbrook West) said the application showed a ‘failure of imagination – a lack of commitment to our historic local area’.

He added: “This house has historic interest and it will be gone. The gains that we get from this will are eight houses – the loss is of the history of this area, of this town, of this district.”

James Brookes (Lib Dem, Broadbridge Heath) said he shared the disappointment but added that it was important not to conflate emotion and expert opinion.

He added: “What we’re really losing here is not something of great historical value but something that we value from an emotive, an aesthetic point of view, as something that we like in the fabric of our town.”

Planning officers told the committee that ‘as soon as the building lost its listed status, it meant that it wasn’t of high value and we couldn’t insist on its retention in the long term’.

Another point which played in favour of the development was the council’s lack of a five-year supply of housing land.

Officers said the harm caused by the demolition of Fivensgreen House ‘will be outweighed by the significant benefit derived from the provision of new housing on the site’.

The council received 36 objections to the plans, with concerns raised that de-listing the house ‘sets a precedent for demolishing other historic buildings’.

The application was approved by 12 votes to zero with five abstentions.

The development will be made up of five three-bedroom and three five-bedroom houses. The site will be accessed from North Heath Lane.

To view the application, log on to public-access.horsham.gov.uk and search for DC/24/1291.